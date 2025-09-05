China and Europe should jointly safeguard the victories of World War II

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Eighty years ago, faced with an unprecedented catastrophe in human history, the Chinese people and all peace-loving people around the world stood united in the courageous fight against fascism. With their blood and lives, they won world peace and defended human dignity.

Eighty years later, China is holding grand commemorative activities, with the aim of remembering history, honoring martyrs, calling for the cherishing of peace, and advancing towards common development and long-term stability.

The Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was an important part of the World Anti-Fascist War. China was the main battlefield in the East against fascism, fought the longest, resisted the largest number of Japanese troops, and paid the heaviest price.

From the September 18th Incident in 1931, which marked the first shot in the World Anti-Fascist War, until Japan's surrender in September 1945, the Chinese military and civilians fought for 14 years, 3.5 times longer than the Soviet Union's and the United States' participation in the war and 2.5 times longer than Britain's. The war caused over 100 million casualties worldwide, among which China alone suffered over 35 million. Based on 1937 price levels, Japanese militarism caused China direct economic losses of $100 billion and indirect losses of $500 billion.

China made huge national sacrifices, played a decisive role in the defeat of Japanese fascism, powerfully supported Allied operations, and made a historic contribution to the ultimate victory of World War II and the defense of world peace.

Though geographically distant, China and Europe forged a profound bond of shared destiny in the crucible of war. More than 20 Chinese naval officers traveled to train at the British Royal Naval College, later participating in the Battle of North Cape, the Normandy landings, and even escorting Prime Minister Winston Churchill to the Yalta Conference.

At the darkest hour of war, Chinese fishermen from Zhoushan, Zhejiang risked their lives to rescue 384 British prisoners of war from the sinking Lisbon Maru, a Japanese freighter. Chinese diplomat He Fengshan issued visas for thousands of Jewish refugees to enter Shanghai. Madame Qian Xiuling saved a Belgian resistance fighter and more than 90 hostages from the fascists.

The help was mutual. French doctor Jean-Auguste Bussière created a bicycle “Hump route” to transport medicine to Chinese anti-Japanese bases. John Rabe from Germany and Bernhard Sindberg from Denmark worked tirelessly to protect Chinese civilians during the Nanjing Massacre. The friendship forged in blood between China and Europe has stood the test of time.

History is the best textbook. The tragic lessons of World War II remind us that prejudice and discrimination, hatred and war, bring only disaster and suffering. Mutual respect, equality, peaceful development, and common prosperity are the right path for humanity.

After the war, China, along with European powers such as Britain and France, participated in the planning and founding of the United Nations. The formulation of the UN Charter laid the foundation for the modern international order and established the basic norms of international relations, paving the way for a long period of overall peace and rapid development. As part of the post-war order, the governments of China, the United States, and the United Kingdom issued the Cairo Declaration in 1943 and the Potsdam Proclamation in 1945, which explicitly stipulated that Chinese territories, including Taiwan and the Penghu Islands, seized by Japan, be returned to China.

Although World War II has long ended, the world today is far from peaceful. Many regions are still plagued by war and turmoil, and Cold War mentalities and bloc confrontations continue to find traction. In recent years, certain countries have acted recklessly, engaging in unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemonism, severely undermining widely recognized international rules and order.

A few countries and politicians, by using Taiwan to contain China and distorting UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, are not only challenging China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also undermining the authority of the United Nations and the post-war international order. If left unchecked, this would undo 80 years of effort by the international community.

To ensure that the catastrophe 80 years ago never repeats itself, we must not only remember the lessons of history, but also resolve conflicts through cooperation, eliminate estrangement through dialogue, and confront challenges through unity.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. As two major forces that once supported each other in life-and-death struggles during the war, and as builders and defenders of the post-war international order, China and Europe should firmly stand on the right side of history.

We should jointly uphold the correct view of World War II, safeguard the fruits of its victory, demonstrate responsibility and exercise leadership, to provide certainty and promote a more equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, so that the light of solidarity will illuminate the road ahead and enduring peace benefit the world.

(The author is an international affairs observer.)

