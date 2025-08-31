Over 100 overseas memorials, relics regarding China's anti-Japanese aggression war: official

Xinhua) 21:27, August 31, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- There are more than 100 memorial facilities and relics overseas related to China's war of resistance against Japanese aggression, an official said on Sunday.

More than 30 of these sites are located in countries such as Myanmar, India, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and Russia, with over 80 additional sites in Hong Kong and Macao, said Li Jingxian, an official at the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Li revealed the data at a press conference in Beijing on preparations for events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

These sites are usually maintained by overseas Chinese communities, social organizations, Chinese enterprises, or local authorities, he said, adding that most of them are in relatively good condition.

China has stepped up efforts to preserve such sites abroad, including constructing and renovating memorial facilities in Myanmar and Papua New Guinea, said Li.

A memorial facility in Russia, dedicated to the Chinese troops who fought against Japanese forces in northeast China, is expected to open to the public soon, he said.

Chinese embassies and consulates are conducting inventories of these memorials in regions under their responsibility and have been asked to develop renovation and preservation plans, as well as organize commemorative activities, he added.

