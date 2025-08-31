Legacy of WWII "wild goose feather team" still shines in China's city of future

15:32, August 31, 2025 By Xinhua writers Huang Yuzhang, Dong Xiaokun and Bai Lin ( Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake, Xiong'an New Area of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

XIONG'AN, Hebei, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Gliding across the limpid waters of Baiyangdian Lake, one of northern China's major wetlands, sightseeing boats are surrounded by a symphony of rustling reeds, chirping waterbirds and the joyous laughter of tourists, while the breeze wafts the fragrance of lotus blossoms.

It is hard to imagine that over eight decades ago, what is now a picturesque resort in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, bore witness to the roaring of guns and spilling of blood during the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

Japan began its aggression against northeast China as early as 1931. In 1937, Japanese troops attacked Chinese forces at Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, situated in what is now Fengtai District of Beijing, marking the beginning of their full-scale invasion of China.

Located just over 100 kilometers from Lugou Bridge, the Baiyangdian area soon fell victim to the Japanese onslaught.

Huai Qiaoping, 63, lives close to Baiyangdian Lake. Despite not having first-hand experience of the war, she knows well how local people had resisted back then, thanks to the handwritten memoir left by her father, Huai Zemin.

In these notes featuring more than 20,000 characters, the late veteran recorded the exploits of a local guerrilla force called Yanlingdui -- which literally means wild goose feather team in Chinese.

The special group, led by the Communist Party of China, was composed of local hunters and fishermen. Since its founding in 1939, Yanlingdui had turned tools, including wooden boats, shotguns and harpoons, into unique weapons to combat the invading Japanese troops, who, as Huai Zemin wrote, "dared to do anything evil."

The team gained its poetic name because of connections with the wild goose, a common animal in the area. Soldiers used wild goose feathers to waterproof their shotguns, while the formation of their boats also resembled that of a flying flock.

Despite their lack of advanced military equipment, the courageous villagers were able to conduct tactical campaigns against well-armed enemies by leveraging their familiarity with the natural conditions of the Baiyangdian area, which features an intricate network of waterways and numerous reed marshes.

The word "ambush" appears several times in Huai Zemin's memoir. Many of his stories recount how Yanlingdui members hid among the reeds, ambushed enemies with homemade weapons, and caught them totally off guard.

Statistics prove the effectiveness of the guerrillas' resistance. From 1939 to 1945, with more than 100 members at its peak, Yanlingdui killed and captured nearly 1,000 enemy soldiers in over 70 engagements, making great contributions to the final victory in this region.

As a member of the legendary force, Huai Zemin sought to write down his wartime experiences in his old age. It was a challenging mission for him, considering his frail health and limited education, but he persisted.

"My father wrote day and night," Huai Qiaoping recalled. "He had to stop constantly to check in a dictionary while writing, because he knew few characters."

Against all odds, Huai Zemin managed to finish the draft in 1985. "Please forgive me for my inability to continue revising my writing due to severe illness," he expressed with regret in the memoir.

Huai Zemin passed away in 2002. However, the story of Yanlingdui members like him lives on -- with younger generations working to keep the spirit of such war heroes alive.

Now, a memorial hall commemorating Yanlingdui, located within the scenic spot of Baiyangdian, serves as an ideal place for tourists keen to gain a better understanding of their feats. The facility, spanning approximately 2,600 square meters, houses a substantial collection of historical photographs, archival documents and physical artifacts.

Wu Huifang, a visitor from north China's Shanxi Province, brought her 12-year-old daughter to the hall. "It's a reminder for us to remember our history and cherish our peaceful and happy life," Wu told Xinhua.

Wu's views echoed what Huai Qiaoping learned from her father -- "He told me that today's peace didn't come easily, and we should guard every inch of Baiyangdian with our lives."

Fortunately, the waters beloved by the war heroes have been given new life. Since China decided to establish Xiong'an New Area, a much-anticipated "city of the future," in 2017, protecting Baiyangdian Lake has become one of the main tasks of urban development there.

With unremitting efforts, the water quality of Baiyangdian has improved remarkably. Meanwhile, the number of wild bird species observed in this wetland has risen to 296 -- an increase of 90 since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area.

Today, the glistening surface of Baiyangdian mirrors the skyline of the burgeoning futuristic city, where a main road named Yanling Street, in honor of the heroic resistance group, is witnessing the construction of new projects.

"The street is a remembrance of our past and provides a window for people to understand this city of the future," said Zhang Qiyuan, former head of the memorial hall. "The spirit of Yanlingdui is still with us."

