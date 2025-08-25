Chinese, U.S. musicians stage concert to commemorate WWII victory

Aug. 24 (Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles resonated with harmonious voices and stirring melodies on Friday night as some 300 Chinese and American artists came together for the Yellow River Cantata Concert, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Composed in 1939 by Xian Xinghai during China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Yellow River Cantata became a spiritual anthem that inspired millions. Its performance in Los Angeles carried not only artistic merit but also deep commemorative significance, honoring the shared sacrifices of the Chinese and American people in the global fight against fascism eight decades ago.

That spirit was reflected in the remarks of both Chinese and U.S. representatives. Huang Hongjiang, deputy consul general of China in Los Angeles, said the cantata symbolized "the indomitable spirit of the Chinese people," which inspired "hundreds of millions of Chinese people to fight bravely at a critical juncture for the nation's survival" and became a rallying cry for national strength during the bloody war.

He added that 80 years ago, amid the flames of World War II, the Chinese and American peoples "shared bitter hatred for the enemy and fought side by side to defend peace and justice."

"History teaches us that only through unity and cooperation can we overcome common challenges; only through mutual respect can we avoid the tragedy of conflict," Huang said.

U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu also highlighted the bonds between the two countries, saying, "20,000 Chinese Americans served our country despite discrimination," and "it is only together that we can move toward a more united and peaceful future."

From lyrical solos to full ensemble pieces, the concert offered a rich blend of orchestral and choral works. Applause broke out throughout the evening, reaching a climax when the combined chorus and orchestra performed Roar! Yellow River, prompting the audience to rise in a standing ovation.

"I'm enjoying it. The atmosphere is cheerful, and the diverse mix of people makes it a lively experience. Overall, it's very well done," said 72-year-old Robijn Bruinsma, a retired professor who attended the concert with his Chinese wife.

Molly Nealson, a retired attorney, said, "I was deeply impressed by the evening's performance. The music is beautiful and well arranged." Her husband, Ken Nealson, a retired professor from the University of Southern California, said that he especially enjoyed the Children's Chorus: Song of Selling Newspaper, calling it "perfectly done."

Beyond its artistry, many in the audience believed the concert could help build stronger connections between China and the United States.

"It's beautiful to celebrate the end of World War II through music," said Jim Mericle, senior pastor of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. "It is something both Americans and Chinese can be thankful for, a moment where we come together and stand against aggression."

