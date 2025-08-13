China's national library exhibits rare WWII documents

Xinhua) 10:30, August 13, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The National Library of China (NLC) opened a public exhibition on Tuesday showcasing rare documents and historical materials from the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945).

Through texts, artifacts, digitized archives and interactive sessions, the exhibition vividly chronicles the Chinese people's fearless resistance against Japanese invaders.

The publications on display are the result of a project launched by the NLC in 2012 for the preservation of historical archives from the revolutionary period.

Scannable QR codes provide access to digital resources on pivotal events and historical evidence, such as rare records from the Tokyo Trials, also known as the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, and documentation of bacterial warfare carried out by Japanese invaders in China.

Visitors can create commemorative badges and collectible bookplates, and share personal reflections on a dedicated message wall.

In addition to the Beijing venue, seven libraries across Hebei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Hubei provinces are hosting simultaneous exhibitions.

According to the NLC, a total of 2,714 volumes of wartime documents from WWII have been systematically cataloged and published as of July.

The exhibition is free to the public and runs through Oct. 15.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)