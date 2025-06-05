China's cybersecurity police penalize 2 for fabricating, spreading disinformation about War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression

Global Times) 15:37, June 05, 2025

People attend a ceremony to commemorate the September 18 Incident and the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression at the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has taken legal action against two individuals for fabricating and spreading false information online that distorts the history of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, according to a Thursday post by the ministry's Cybersecurity Bureau on its official WeChat account.

The bureau disclosed two representative cases as part of ongoing efforts to maintain historical truth and protect national dignity. Authorities stated the penalties were issued in accordance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations.

One case involved a netizen surnamed Deng, who, on April 28, 2025, fabricated false data regarding the number of Japanese troops allegedly eliminated by Chinese forces led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) during the war. Deng's online posts were deemed to diminish and deny the CPC's central role as the backbone in the war effort, while also offending national and ethnic sentiment.

After being brought in by authorities, Deng confessed to the offense and was issued an administrative penalty by the local public security bureau in accordance with the law, the post stated.

In another case, a netizen surnamed Zhang was found to have deliberately fabricated claims on January 18, 2025, alleging that the CPC-led Red Army had supported the Japanese Kwantung Army. The MPS stated that Zhang's posts distorted historical facts, particularly regarding the CPC-led armed resistance in Northeast China, which was the first to raise the banner of national resistance against the Japanese invasion.

Zhang also admitted to the offense and received an administrative penalty in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

The ministry emphasized that in 1945, following years of relentless struggle and sacrifice, the Chinese people achieved the nation's first full-scale victory against foreign aggression in modern times. This triumph not only marked a turning point for China but also made a significant contribution to the World Anti-Fascist War and laid the foundation for national rejuvenation.

"Any attempt to distort history or defame national heroes will be firmly punished by public security authorities," the post stated.

The ministry also called on the public to jointly uphold and disseminate the historical truth of the resistance war, carry forward its spirit, and promote global peace.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)