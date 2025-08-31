China holds 3rd press briefing on victory anniversary events

Xinhua) 15:30, August 31, 2025

The press center of Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of Victory in Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War holds a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2025. Ma Feixiong, vice minister of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and Sun Deli, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, introduced newly designated memorial facilities and historical sites related to the War of Resistance, and a new list of heroes from the war at the press conference.

The officials also provided updates on efforts to protect and preserve such facilities and sites, as well as war relics, and took questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Li He)

