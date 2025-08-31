Anti-Japanese aggression war memorial facilities see 60 million visits annually

Xinhua) 21:29, August 31, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China puts on more than 500 exhibitions annually on its war of resistance against Japanese aggression, and over 60 million visits are made each year to war sites and memorial facilities across the country, an official said Sunday.

A total of 96 historical war sites and memorial facilities have been listed as national patriotic education bases, said Sun Deli, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, at a press conference on events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Sun noted that 11 provincial-level regions have rolled out 38 travel routes highlighting war relics.

Many of the sites and memorial facilities now serve multiple roles, including as centers for revolutionary tradition education, national defense education, and field study for school students, Sun added.

