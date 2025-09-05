Chinese vice premier meets Lao president, ROK National Assembly speaker

Xinhua) 10:37, September 05, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2025. Thongloun is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and a working visit. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang separately met here with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, and Woo Won-shik, National Assembly speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK), on Thursday.

The two are in China for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Thongloun, in the meantime, is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 and a working visit as well.

In the meeting with Thongloun, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Laos to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen multilateral collaboration and advance the development of the China-Laos community with a shared future to a high-standard, high-quality and high-level stage.

Thongloun said Laos stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China to continuously make achievements in building the Laos-China community with a shared future.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Woo Won-shik in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2025. Woo Won-shik is in China for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

In the meeting with Woo, Ding said that China is willing to work with the ROK to accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, enhance friendship and mutual trust, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, and boost people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Woo congratulated China on the success of the commemorative activities. He said the ROK stands ready to work with China to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in fields such as economy and trade and science and technology.

