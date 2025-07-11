China's top legislator meets deputy speaker of ROK National Assembly

Xinhua) 09:17, July 11, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Deputy Speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Assembly Lee Hack-young in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Deputy Speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Assembly Lee Hack-young in Beijing on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on being elected president of the ROK and had a telephone conversation with him, reaching important consensus on promoting the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level, said Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

He noted that China is willing to maintain close exchanges with the ROK to enhance mutual understanding and trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

The NPC of China is willing to maintain close exchanges with the National Assembly of the ROK, give play to the role of the exchange mechanism and platform between the legislative bodies, to provide legal guarantees for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, and deepen coordination and cooperation in multilateral mechanisms, Zhao said.

Lee said the National Assembly of the ROK hopes to deepen cooperation with the NPC of China, contributing to boosting economic and trade ties and fostering friendship between the two peoples.

