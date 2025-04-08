China maintains continuity, stability, certainty in its ROK policy: foreign ministry

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The continuity, stability and certainty of China's foreign policy on the Republic of Korea (ROK) have been maintained, and China is willing to work with the ROK to promote the healthy, stable development of the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to news of Yoon Suk-yeol's ousting from his post as president of the ROK.

"This is an internal affair for the ROK," Lin said, adding that China hopes the ROK will advance its domestic political agenda in an orderly manner, and maintain its political and social stability.

China and the ROK are close neighbors and inseparable partners, Lin said.

"We are willing to work with the ROK to adhere to our original intentions in establishing diplomatic relations, strengthen the direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, stand firm in our pursuit of mutual benefits and win-win cooperation, and promote the healthy, stable development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries," he said.

