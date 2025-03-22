Chinese foreign minister meets with ROK counterpart on bilateral relations

Xinhua) 11:06, March 22, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with Cho Tae-yul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (ROK), during their meeting ahead of the 11th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

TOKYO, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Cho Tae-yul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Tokyo, ahead of the 11th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China and the ROK are inseparable neighbors and partners.

China's policy toward the ROK remains stable, Wang said, adding no matter how the domestic situation in the ROK changes, we will always adhere to good-neighborliness and friendship between the two countries.

We hope that the ROK side will uphold the original intention of establishing diplomatic ties, pursue a positive and friendly policy toward China, and work with China to push the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership toward the right direction and make respective contributions to regional and world peace and prosperity, Wang added.

Wang also introduced the economic and social development goals set at China's "two sessions" this year, stressing that China's economy maintains strong growth and resilient vitality and will continue to bring new opportunities to countries including the ROK with high-quality development.

Noting the ROK and China will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting this year and next year respectively, Wang said both sides should implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and support each other in hosting the events.

Wang said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the entry into force of the China-ROK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the two countries should speed up the second phase of negotiations on the FTA and strive to reach an agreement at an early date.

Both China and the ROK are beneficiaries and defenders of free trade, Wang stated, saying in the face of unilateralism and bullying, the two countries should jointly oppose acts of "decoupling" and maintain the stability and smooth operation of the global supply chain and industrial chain.

For his part, Cho congratulated China on the successful holding of the annual sessions of its top legislature and top political advisory body and wished China new achievements in the process of modernization.

The ROK attaches great importance to bilateral cooperation and cherishes the current sound momentum of improvement and development in ROK-China relations, Cho said, noting they are willing to take the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and other opportunities to strengthen high-level exchanges and cooperation between the two sides, expand exchanges at local levels, parliaments, youth, culture and other fields, and enhance friendly feelings between the two peoples.

The current international situation is turbulent and unstable, and the ROK is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Cho added.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-Japan-ROK cooperation, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of common concern.

