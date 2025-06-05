Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks following Lee Jae-myung's election as ROK president
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday commented on the election of Lee Jae-myung as the new president of the Republic of Korea (ROK).
In response to a related query, spokesperson Lin Jian said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had extended congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on being elected president of the ROK.
Noting that China and the ROK are each other's important close neighbors and cooperative partners, Lin said China attaches great importance to China-ROK relations.
Lin added that China is willing to work with the ROK to adhere to the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations, firmly follow the direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, and uphold the goal of mutual benefit and win-win results.
Lin said that China is ready to work with the ROK to jointly promote the continuous development of China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership and better benefit the two countries and their peoples.
