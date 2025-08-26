Chinese vice president meets special envoy of ROK president

Xinhua) 15:17, August 26, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday met with Park Byeong-seug, special envoy of President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae-myung, in Beijing.

Han said China is willing to work with the ROK to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate strategic mutual trust, expand common interests, enhance multilateral coordination, and promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of the bilateral ties.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula, Han said China is ready to work with the international community, including the ROK side, to jointly safeguard the outcomes of the victory of World War II and uphold true multilateralism.

Park Byeong-seug said the new ROK government attaches great importance to its relations with China and respects the one-China principle.

The ROK is willing to bring the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries back on track for the benefit of the people of both countries under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, he added.

