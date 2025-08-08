Home>>
Enhancing people-to-people exchange serves interests of Chinese, ROK people: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:41, August 08, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) are important neighbors, and enhancing people-to-people exchange is in the common interests of both peoples, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday.
Guo made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the ROK government's decision to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourist groups from China starting from Sept. 29.
