Highlights of China's V-Day military parade

Ecns.cn) 09:46, September 04, 2025

A grand military parade was held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

PLA Air Force formation marches through Tian'anmen Square

The formation is composed of an Air Force unit whose predecessor took part in major battles led by the Communist Party of China during the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

(Photo/China News Service)

PLA Rocket Force formation marches through Tian'anmen Square

The Rocket Force, renamed from the Second Artillery Force in December 2015, is the core force of China's strategic deterrence.

（Video screenshot）

China unveils cyberspace warfare equipment in V-Day parade

China unveiled its cyberspace warfare equipment in Wednesday's V-Day parade. The four types of equipment being reviewed can consolidate cyber defense, and empower all-domain operations.

China's anti-UAV systems appear in V-Day parade

China showcased its anti-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) systems in Wednesday's V-Day parade. The formation included anti-UAV missile-gun integrated system, high-energy laser weapons, and high-power microwave weapons.

China showcases air defense weaponry in V-Day parade

A series of China's air defense weapons, including HongQi-20, HongQi-19 and HongQi-29, made an appearance in China's V-Day military parade on Wednesday.

These systems are capable of multi-phase and multi-layered missile interception, as well as air defense at long, medium and short ranges.

China's air defense weapons, including HongQi-29, make an appearance in China's V-Day military parade in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2025. (Video screenshot)

China unveils carrier-based air defense weapons at V-Day parade

Four types of carrier-based air defense equipment made appearance at China's V-Day parade, which compose a multi-layered system for air defense covering all ranges.

Hypersonic anti-ship missiles debut in China's V-Day parade

China's hypersonic anti-ship missiles, including YingJi-19, YingJi-17 and YingJi-20, passed through Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day parade. The formation also included YingJi-15 missile.

The anti-ship missile formation gets prepared for the V-Day parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

China unveils new types of unmanned maritime weapons in V-Day parade

Sea-based unmanned warfare equipment, including China's new-type unmanned underwater vehicle, boat and mine-laying system, made an appearance in Wednesday's V-Day parade.

China unveils electronic countermeasures in V-Day parade

China showcased electronic countermeasures in Wednesday's V-Day parade. The five types of electronic countermeasure equipment included in the formation are capable of aerial and space defense and countermeasures, and disconnecting enemy networks and breaking digital chains.

China unveils nuclear triad for first time in parade

China unveiled its land-, sea-, and air-based strategic forces as the nuclear triad for the first time in V-Day military parade.

The nuclear missile formation attends a parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

The triad included JingLei-1 air-based long-range missile, JuLang-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, DongFeng-61 land-based intercontinental missile, and new type DongFeng-31 land-based intercontinental missile.

The weapons are China's strategic "ace" power to safeguard the country's sovereignty and nation's dignity.

China showcases long-range artillery at V-Day parade

The two types of 191 long-range box-shaped rocket artillery can carry out battle-level strikes and tactical support, which expand the boundaries of ground combat.

China unveils cruise missiles in parade

China unveiled ChangJian-20A, YingJi-18C, and ChangJian-1000 cruise missiles in Wednesday's V-Day military parade to showcase long-range precise strike and multi-domain deterrence capabilities.

It is the first time the cruise missiles of the PLA Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force units form a joint formation in parade.

Early-warning, command aircraft echelons fly over Tian'anmen Square in parade

Early-warning aircraft KongJing-500A, escorted by J-16 fighter jets, and KongJing-600, escorted by aircraft carrier-based fighter jets J-15T, flew over Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day military parade.

The early warning and detection formation attends the V-Day parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Strategic bombers fly over Tian'anmen Square in parade

China's strategic bombers H-6N flew over Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day military parade.

Also showcased in the parade were H-6K and H-6J. These bombers are the PLA's air-based long-range strike forces.

