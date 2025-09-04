Commemorating victory against fascism, strengthening faith in peaceful development

September 04, 2025

What did we see in the robust Chinese military presented during the V-Day military parade on Wednesday?

Eighty years ago, the hard-fought victory not only ended Japanese militarist aggression but also established a fundamental belief: Only by building a strong and independent country can we ensure the well-being of our people and maintain world peace. China seeks peaceful development, and the world needs peaceful development. President Xi Jinping's Global Governance Initiative, presented at the "SCO plus" meeting on Monday, demonstrates the continuation and elevation of this historical mission in the new era.

The Jiefang Daily in Yan'an published an editorial on September 5, 1945, outlining postwar national reconstruction, a moment worth revisiting. All Chinese people under the banner of peace, democracy and unity must march forward with one heart, remove all obstacles, and build China into an independent, free and prosperous new democratic state, the editorial said.

For generations of Chinese, this was not mere rhetoric but a national goal forged through 14 years of resistance. Today, China commemorates V-Day with a military parade to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to its original aspirations and to Chinese modernization. At its core is peaceful development.

Over the course of 80 years, this once-poor, war-torn nation has become the world's second-largest economy. All of this was achieved through self-reliance and arduous struggle. The principle of "people first" is manifested in targeted poverty alleviation and rural revitalization. Peace commitments extend beyond rhetoric to overseas infrastructure and development cooperation, strengthening South-South collaboration in a multipolar world.

Only an independent and strong nation can ensure citizens sleep peacefully, families enjoy stability and happiness, and possess sufficient strength to resist aggression and maintain world peace. For world peace and the reunification of the motherland, China needs to have a strong military force. The 2015 V-Day parade has showcased China's military modernization efforts, and 10 years later, equipment has become even more advanced — encompassing stealth aircraft, unmanned systems and strategic missiles.

While capabilities have evolved, the declared purpose remains unchanged: China aims to prevent, not provoke war; to counter external interference and achieve reunification; and to contribute more significantly to global peace.

Military strength reflects broader national power. Over the past decade, China's "hardware" capabilities have strengthened in tandem with its "software" — rules, standards and governance — at a remarkable speed. These transformations reflect a consistent approach: aligning development with the needs of the people while creating peaceful stability as essential external support.

The past decade has witnessed global turbulence, marked by trade friction, regional conflicts, pandemics, supply chain disruptions and climate pressures, characterizing a world in flux. The hegemonic power pursues decoupling, confrontation, blockades and sanctions, all with the aim of maintaining global dominance.

Although these actions put a strain on China-US relations, external turbulence cannot deter China from following its chosen path. China's door is opening wider. China cooperates through development and security initiative frameworks while advancing Belt and Road projects, deepening win-win cooperation concepts.

Faced with regional conflicts, China actively promotes peace rather than remaining an indifferent bystander, demonstrating its role as a crucial stabilizing force for global peace. China has contributed over 49,000 peacekeepers to UN operations, surpassing the contributions of other permanent members of the Security Council.

The parade's signals remain consistent: a defensive national defense policy, a no-first-use nuclear stance, and integrated security-development planning. The underlying logic can be traced back to wartime: Only with reliable capabilities can nations defend peace, prevent war and create space for growth and exchange.

We hope this parade serves as a window to observe how China has chosen its path and how the Communist Party of China and the people have achieved successive development goals through determined struggle. Commemorating V-Day concerns not only the past but also the continuity of purpose. This continuity connects today's China with its history, revealing the Party's and the people's unchanging original aspirations as it continues steadfastly along the path chosen 80 years ago.

