Special license plates draw wide attention at China's V-Day military parade

Ecns.cn) 09:43, September 04, 2025

(ECNS) – License plates reading "VA01945" and "VA02025" on parade vehicles drew wide attention on Wednesday during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Netizens hailed the design as a symbolic tribute. Many remarked that "1945" stands for the beginning of victory and the immortal feats of the heroes, while "2025" points to the journey ahead and the aspiration for national rejuvenation.

Comments flooded online platforms with messages, such as: "The details are full of meaning!" and "Heroes are always with us—this prosperity is just as they wished to see."

For many, the numbers were not merely digits but a dialogue across time, carrying the spirit of those who sacrificed and continuing to inspire generations.

License plate reading "VA01945" appears at China's V-Day parade in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo/Weibo)

License plate reading "VA02025" appears at China's V-Day parade in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo/Weibo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)