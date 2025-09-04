50 Bissau-Guinean students receive scholarships from Chinese embassy

BISSAU, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Yang Renhuo on Wednesday awarded the "Ambassador Scholarship" to 50 students at Kwame N'Krumah National Secondary School in Bissau, the West African country's capital.

The ceremony was also attended by Jose Issa Balde, the school's director, along with representatives of the teaching staff and parents of the award-winning students.

Yang congratulated the recipients, saying the scholarship is designed to support outstanding students from Guinea-Bissau in completing their studies.

He expressed the hope that the students will study diligently, strive for progress, and grow into a driving force for Guinea-Bissau's national development as well as contributors to the friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese embassy will continue to provide support within its capacity to the school, contributing to the development of education in Guinea-Bissau, Yang added.

Balde expressed gratitude for the Chinese embassy's support, noting that the "Ambassador Scholarship" holds great significance, as it eases the financial burden on the families of underprivileged students.

He also pledged to take the award as an opportunity to actively promote the cause of Guinea-Bissau-China friendship and pass on the traditional ties between the two countries.

