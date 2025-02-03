Guinea-Bissau seeks stronger media cooperation with China: national television chief

Xinhua) 11:50, February 03, 2025

Amadu Djamanca, director general of Guinea-Bissau National Television, speaks in an exclusive interview with Xinhua in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

BISSAU, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Guinea-Bissau looks forward to deepening cooperation with China to advance its media industry and amplify its voice on the global stage, Amadu Djamanca, director general of Guinea-Bissau National Television, has said.

China actively promotes African voices on the global landscape, providing African media outlets with opportunities to share their narratives, Djamanca said in a recent, exclusive interview with Xinhua in the capital, Bissau.

He expressed the hope to strengthen bilateral cooperation through content-sharing and personnel training, leveraging China's experience to boost the capacity of Guinea-Bissau's media professionals.

Establishing long-term partnerships with Chinese media outlets would help Guinea-Bissau showcase its culture on a broader stage, and enable more Chinese audiences to learn about the country's stories, Djamanca said.

He said that, unlike some Western countries that attempt to impose their values on Africa, China takes a fundamentally different approach. Beijing respects the sovereignty of African nations, upholds the principle of mutual benefit, and does not attach any political conditions.

Djamanca, who visited China in 2024, said: "China's infrastructure, technological innovation, and urban development are truly impressive."

"That visit was a great inspiration to me, reinforcing my belief that Guinea-Bissau has the full potential to achieve prosperity, and China's experience provides valuable lessons for us," he said.

Djamanca highlighted China's longstanding commitment to supporting Guinea-Bissau's development, offering assistance in critical sectors such as infrastructure and agriculture. "China has driven Africa's development through fruitful cooperation, and this is amply evident in Guinea-Bissau."

Under the framework of China-Africa cooperation, China has helped improve Guinea-Bissau's transportation and public services, in addition to dispatching agricultural experts to help optimize local rice varieties, advance poverty alleviation and enhance food security, he said.

"China's cooperation model respects local needs and prioritizes tangible results," Djamanca said. "This approach ensures the long-term sustainability of projects, allowing us to truly benefit."

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)