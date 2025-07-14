Home>>
Guinea-Bissau president hails China as "pragmatic and sincere" development partner
(Xinhua) 10:36, July 14, 2025
BISSAU, July 12 (Xinhua) -- President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Friday praised China's contribution to the nation's development.
Speaking at the Presidential Palace while reviewing his recent visit to the United States, Embalo said that "China is a pragmatic and sincere partner in its assistance."
"No one can dictate our cooperation with China," the president said, emphasizing that Guinea-Bissau remains a sovereign and non-aligned country.
"China has been our friend since the beginning and has never abandoned Guinea-Bissau. It is an excellent partner, and our relations are excellent," he said.
Recalling his visits to China in 2024, Embalo said he appreciates the longstanding cooperation with China.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expert hails mutually beneficial trade ties between Guinea-Bissau, China
- Feature: Chinese experts help Guinea-Bissau farmers harvest high-quality rice
- Guinea-Bissau seeks stronger media cooperation with China: national television chief
- Cooperation between China and Guinea-Bissau "is going strong:" minister
- Guinea-Bissau's health minister praises Chinese medical team for contribution
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.