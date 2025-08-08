China key to bridging global understanding: Guinea-Bissau minister

Aug. 7 (Xinhua)

BISSAU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has played a key role in "building bridges of understanding among peoples" around the world, a senior official of Guinea-Bissau has said.

Aly Hijazi, Guinea-Bissau's minister responsible for military veteran affairs, made the remarks on Wednesday during a ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy in Guinea-Bissau to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

"I acknowledge the commitment of the Chinese authorities to promoting a fairer world and a better future for all," Hijazi said. "Chinese diplomacy is marked by peace."

Reflecting on history, the minister highlighted the Chinese people's resistance against the Japanese invasion, noting that "the success of the Chinese revolution inspired the struggle of many African peoples."

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Yang Renhuo said the Chinese people's resistance was a "struggle for justice against evil," and the victory laid a solid foundation for the establishment of world peace.

