China edges Timor-Leste in AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifier

Xinhua) 09:02, September 04, 2025

Xiang Yuwang (R) of China vies with Jackson Pereira of Timor-Leste during the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D football match between China and Timor-Leste in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

XI'AN, China, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's U-22 men's national football team saw off Timor-Leste 2-1 in its opening game at the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers here on Wednesday.

In the other game of Group D played on Wednesday, Australia smashed the Northern Mariana Islands 14-0, taking a temporary lead in the group by the advantage of goal difference. China ranked second.

Chinese striker Baihelalu Abuduwaili could have brought team China an easy lead in the 19th minute, but his close range header was denied by Timor-Leste's goalkeeper Junildo Manuel Pereira.

In the 42nd minute, Baihelamu broke the deadlock after collecting Wang Shiqin's free kick at the goalmouth. China's rising star Wang Yudong added the second before the half break.

In the 52nd minute, Paulo Freitas pulled one back for Timor-Leste. Six minutes later, Xiang Yuwang's shot found the crossbar. Then the 21-year-old missed an one-on-one chance that could make China bag an easier win.

Both sides failed to change the scoreline before the final whistle.

"We didn't have enough chemistry on the court. We have to make some progress on the issue in the next few days," Wang Yudong said.

"We could have bagged a 3-0 win. Actually, I am satisfied with my players' performance. You know, the opening game is always a tough game," China's head coach Antonio Puche Vicente told Xinhua.

"We will focus on our upcoming rivals one by one," he added.

Along with host nation Saudi Arabia, the 11 group winners and four best runners-up will qualify for the finals.

On Saturday, China will face the Northern Mariana Islands, as Australia will set a clash against Timor-Leste.

Behram Abduweli (top) of China heads the ball during the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D football match between China and Timor-Leste in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Wang Yudong of China celebrates his goal during the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D football match between China and Timor-Leste in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Actors perform before the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D football match between China and Timor-Leste in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D football match between China and Timor-Leste in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Players of China pose for photos before the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D football match between China and Timor-Leste in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Supporters of team China celebrate victory after the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D football match between China and Timor-Leste in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

