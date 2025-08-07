Xi'an Int'l Football Center to host China's AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers

Xinhua) 10:07, August 07, 2025

XI'AN, China, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Xi'an International Football Center in northwest China's Shaanxi Province is set to host its first international matches, beginning with China's group-stage fixtures in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers from September 3 to 9.

China will face Australia, Timor-Leste and the Northern Mariana Islands in Group D. The winners of the 11 groups and the four best runner-ups will qualify for the finals in January 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

"Today, we can say with relief that Xi'an International Football Center is all set!" read an open letter released Monday by the stadium's operator, Shaanxi Tourism Group.

Construction on the 60,000-seat venue began in 2020. According to the Chinese Football Association, China will open its qualifying campaign against Timor-Leste on September 3 at the new stadium.

Although the venue has hosted several trial events, local second-tier side Shaanxi Union has yet to announce when it will begin playing its China League One home matches there.

Beyond professional football, the stadium is expected to host fitness activities, amateur competitions and concerts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)