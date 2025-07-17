EAFF E-1 Football Championship 2025 Final: Japan vs. China
Players of China greet the audience after the women's football match between Japan and China at the EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship 2025 Final in Suwon, South Korea, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Players of China pose for a group photo before the women's football match between Japan and China at the EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship 2025 Final in Suwon, South Korea, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Yoshida Riko (2nd R) of Japan vies with Jin Kun (1st L) of China during the women's football match between Japan and China at the EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship 2025 Final in Suwon, South Korea, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Wu Haiyan (R) of China competes during the women's football match between Japan and China at the EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship 2025 Final in Suwon, South Korea, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Shen Mengyu (R) of China vies with Takahashi Hana of Japan during the women's football match between Japan and China at the EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship 2025 Final in Suwon, South Korea, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Zhang Linyan (front) of China competes during the women's football match between Japan and China at the EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship 2025 Final in Suwon, South Korea, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
