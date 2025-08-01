Chinese government unveils plan to boost football development and youth training

Xinhua) 08:29, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin announced on Thursday a comprehensive plan by the Chinese government to enhance football development through a series of strategic measures, including the establishment of national and regional youth training centers.

Speaking at China's national football development conference, Shen emphasized the critical focus on nurturing a robust national youth football system. This initiative aims to expedite the construction of youth training centers at all levels, promote football education within schools, and cultivate high-level coaching talent.

Shen also highlighted other key initiatives, such as launching pilot programs in major football cities and western regions of China, fostering healthy development of professional leagues, and enhancing international exchanges. These efforts will be introduced progressively.

In addition, Shen said the Chinese government is committed to increasing support for football in China and is also maintaining rigorous disciplinary inspection and anti-corruption measures within the industry.

