Group E football match at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: China vs. Syria

Xinhua) 11:00, August 07, 2025

Supporters of team China celebrate a goal during the Group E football match between China and Syria at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gao Xiaogang/Xinhua)

Li Ke (L), Liu Jiayu (C) and Huang Jiaxin of China celebrate a goal during the Group E football match between China and Syria at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gao Xiaogang/Xinhua)

Xiao Yafei (L, top) of China heads the ball during the Group E football match between China and Syria at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gao Xiaogang/Xinhua)

Liu Chen (R, top), goalkeeper of China, makes a save during the Group E football match between China and Syria at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gao Xiaogang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)