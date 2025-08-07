Group E football match at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: China vs. Syria
Supporters of team China celebrate a goal during the Group E football match between China and Syria at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gao Xiaogang/Xinhua)
Li Ke (L), Liu Jiayu (C) and Huang Jiaxin of China celebrate a goal during the Group E football match between China and Syria at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gao Xiaogang/Xinhua)
Xiao Yafei (L, top) of China heads the ball during the Group E football match between China and Syria at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gao Xiaogang/Xinhua)
Liu Chen (R, top), goalkeeper of China, makes a save during the Group E football match between China and Syria at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gao Xiaogang/Xinhua)
