Chinese FM meets with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who is in China to attend commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, relations between China and Hungary are at their best in history.

The successful cooperation between the two countries demonstrates that China and Europe are partners instead of rivals, Wang said, adding that the friendship between China and Hungary sets an example for China and Europe to enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation.

For his part, Szijjarto said Hungary highly appreciates China for always standing on the side of peace and playing a key role in promoting world peace and stability. China is the most important cooperation partner of Hungary, and the Hungarian side looks forward to further deepening its relations with China.

Cooperation between Europe and China brings about opportunities rather than risks, and regarding China as a systemic rival is the biggest misjudgement, Szijjarto noted, adding that the Hungarian side is willing to play a constructive role in promoting the development of Europe-China relations.

