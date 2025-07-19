Chinese investment drives Hungary's economic growth: Hungarian FM

Xinhua) 15:04, July 19, 2025

A breakfast meeting with executives of Chinese companies operating in Hungary is held by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Budapest, Hungary on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed the importance of global connectivity and cooperation based on mutual respect, pointing out that Hungary rejects dividing the world into competing blocs.

BUDAPEST, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese investment has significantly enhanced the performance of Hungary's economy and supported the country's structural transformation, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

Szijjarto made the remarks during a working breakfast in Budapest with executives from Chinese companies operating in the country. "Hungary proudly serves as the primary European destination for Chinese capital, and we want to maintain this position," he said.

Highlighting Hungary's success in attracting Chinese investment, Szijjarto said, "In 2020, 2023, and 2024, Chinese companies brought the highest number of investments to our country." "These investments bring highly advanced technologies and create reliable jobs in large numbers," he added.

Szijjarto stressed the importance of global connectivity and cooperation based on mutual respect, pointing out that Hungary rejects dividing the world into competing blocs.

He warned that undermining or limiting Sino-European economic ties would create significant challenges for the European economy.

Hailing fruitful results achieved in economic and trade cooperation between China and Hungary, Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao said that with the joint efforts of both sides, bilateral economic and trade cooperation will reach new heights, "contribute further to the economic development and improvement of livelihoods in both countries, and continue to deepen the friendly relations between our nations."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)