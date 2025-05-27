Hungary explores new cooperation frontiers in western China

May 26 (Xinhua)

CHENGDU, May 26 (Xinhua) -- From fine wines and exquisite traditional costumes to high-tech products, various items from Hungary have attracted visitors seeking more information at an ongoing international fair in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The 20th Western China International Fair (WCIF) opened Sunday with Hungary participating as a guest country of honor, highlighting the growing economic and technological ties between the two countries.

A fine example of collaboration is the hydrogen fuel tank co-developed by Hungary's John von Neumann University and China's Chongqing University.

Dr. Attila Bata, a project member from John von Neumann University, said the R&D team, through advanced material simulations, aimed to apply the fuel tank to automotive and drone scenarios.

"China's new energy sector is advancing rapidly with immense market potential, creating promising prospects for international collaboration," he said.

To strengthen academic and industrial cooperation, the team has forged research partnerships with Chongqing University while also working with China's new energy vehicle brand Deepal to explore future hydrogen energy applications.

Hungary was the first European country to sign a cooperation document with China on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Under this framework, the two nations have achieved significant collaborative successes in China's western regions, said Bálint Czégel, who is the Hungarian consul general in Chongqing, southwest China.

The Chinese Hungarian Technology Transfer Center (Chongqing), one of 13 BRI cooperation projects between the two nations, is strategically located in western China, he said, adding that Hungary also actively collaborates with the Tianfu International Technology Transfer Center in Chengdu.

China is Hungary's largest trading partner outside Europe. Data shows that, in 2024, bilateral trade value had reached approximately 16.2 billion U.S. dollars, marking an 11.6 percent year-on-year increase.

At the ongoing WCIF, Hungarian enterprises are increasingly discovering mutual benefits in China. This dynamic is particularly evident in the healthcare sector, where Hungarian innovations are meeting China's vast market potential and growing demand for advanced medical solutions.

Having first entered China in 2010, 77 Elektronika Ltd. established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, in 2023.

The Chinese market represents both a strategic priority and a huge growth opportunity for the diagnostic equipment, said Richard G. Mohr, managing director of the Suzhou subsidiary.

"We see tremendous potential in China's western market," he added in fluent Mandarin, drawing on his experience as former director of a Confucius Institute in Hungary.

He also said that they are participating in the WCIF not only to expand business, but more importantly, to learn through this platform.

At the five-day event, over 3,000 enterprises from 62 countries and regions are showcasing cutting-edge innovations across various sectors.

Noting that China's rapid advancements in the medical equipment sector are awe-inspiring and worth close study, Mohr quoted a Confucius proverb: "When three people walk together, one must be my teacher."

