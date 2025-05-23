Senior CPC official to attend security meetings, visit Russia, Hungary

Xinhua) 09:59, May 23, 2025

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, will attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and the 10th Meeting of the China-Russia Law-Enforcement and Security Cooperation Mechanism in Russia and visit Russia and Hungary from May 23 to 29, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

