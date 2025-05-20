Russia-China Forum kicks off in Russia's Khabarovsk

Xinhua) 15:00, May 20, 2025

KHABAROVSK, Russia, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The two-day "Russia-China Forum" opened on Monday in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, attracting more than 3,000 participants, including entrepreneurs, government officials, industry experts and scholars from both countries.

In his opening remarks, Governor of Khabarovsk Territory Dmitry Demeshin said that economic and trade cooperation between the region and China has been strengthening year by year, with collaborative projects in industry, energy and transportation steadily advancing.

"In the Russian Far East, enterprises from both countries are working hand-in-hand to promote modern production and technological innovation, creating new jobs," he said. "What we are building is not just a physical bridge, but also a bridge of trust, mutual understanding and shared prosperity."

In his speech, Chinese Consul General in Khabarovsk Jiang Xiaoyang highlighted that Khabarovsk Territory, as a major logistics, industrial and technological center in the Russian Far East, holds broad prospects for cooperation with China.

Participants in the forum will engage in discussions at over 30 sub-forums and plenary sessions, focusing on key topics such as the joint development of Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island (known as Heixiazi Island in China), expanding regional cooperation in areas like trade, industry, energy, transportation and cultural exchanges, and establishing direct dialogue between entrepreneurs from both countries.

In addition, the forum features a series of events aimed at boosting cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises, including investment promotion and China-Russia business dialogues.

