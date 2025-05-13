Russians in Heilongjiang | Harbin – Where My Heart Settles

People's Daily Online) 16:35, May 13, 2025

Chankova Svetlana Nikolaevna arrived in Harbin from Krasnoyarsk, Russia in 2011 and now teaches Russian at Heilongjiang University. Though she never planned to stay long-term, China's diverse culture and rich traditions captivated her. Before she knew it, she'd spent 14 years in this city.

In this video, Nikolaevna shares the remarkable changes she's witnessed in Harbin and reveals why this Chinese city holds such a special place in her heart.

