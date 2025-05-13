At Moscow Zoo, a panda family charms crowds and symbolizes China-Russia friendship

Photo shows giant panda Katyusha and her mother Dingding. (Photo provided by the Moscow Zoo)

"She's as beautiful as her name -- just like the song!" exclaimed eight-year-old Darya from Moscow, beaming as she watched giant panda Katyusha gnawing contentedly on bamboo shoot while lounging on a climbing frame. "My friends and I love her. We often come here to take cute photos."

The panda house of the over-150-year-old Moscow Zoo is infused with Chinese aesthetics -- red gateways, lush bamboo groves, and traditional Chinese landscape paintings. It has become a popular destination for visitors and selfie-takers alike. Inside, Katyusha and her parents, Ruyi and Dingding, have won over a loyal following in Russia.

On June 5, 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the inauguration ceremony of the panda house in Moscow Zoo. That day marked the debut of Ruyi and Dingding in front of an enthusiastic public.

Four years later, on August 24, 2023, Dingding gave birth to her first cub -- a female -- bringing joy and excitement to the Russian public. Over 380,000 people participated in an online poll to choose a name for the cub. The result, announced in January 2024, was "Katyusha," named after the beloved classic song widely cherished in both China and Russia.

"Though she's not yet two years old, Katyusha has already become an internet sensation, just like her parents," said Svetlana Akulova, head of the zoo. Thanks to attentive care from all sides, the panda family is thriving. Ruyi is energetic and often interacts with visitors through the glass. Dingding, more reserved, has impressed caretakers with her intelligence. Katyusha, now weighing about 65 kilograms, began living independently at the end of April this year and is still adjusting to her new routine.

Giant panda Katyusha plays in the Moscow Zoo. (Photo provided by the Moscow Zoo)

To help the panda family adapt well to their new environment, the panda house was upgraded based on the guidance and technical standards provided by Chinese experts. Every aspect -- from their diet to housing -- is overseen with precision. In response to the high public interest, the zoo has installed eight livestream cameras, offering daily broadcasts of the giant pandas' routines from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Akulova regularly shares updates via social media, chronicling Katyusha's journey from the moment she first opened her eyes and lifted her head, crawling, standing, and now venturing into independent life. Each milestone, she says, brings a deep sense of pride.

"The giant pandas are shared treasure of our two peoples and a symbol of China-Russia friendship," she said. "We will continue to care for them with love and dedication, preserving this living bond and bringing our peoples ever closer together," she said.

