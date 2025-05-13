Russia-China ties true example of relations between two countries: Putin

Xinhua) 09:53, May 13, 2025

MOSCOW, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The relations between Russia and China can serve as a solid example of relations between two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking to reporters at the Kremlin early Sunday, Putin noted Chinese President Xi Jinping had paid a state visit to Russia and attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War from May 7 to 10.

The Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is an example of modern, equal relations between two countries, Putin said.

During Xi's visit, the two heads of state held "extremely fruitful" talks and adopted joint statements, Putin recalled.

A series of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements were also signed, covering energy, trade, science, culture and other fields, he added.

Putin stated that it is deeply symbolic for Moscow and Beijing to hold commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, as the peoples of both countries paid a high price for victory.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)