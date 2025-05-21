Cultural activities held during Russia-China Forum in Khabarovsk, Russia

Xinhua) 08:19, May 21, 2025

A handicraft stall is pictured during the "Russia-China Forum" in Khabarovsk, Russia, May 20, 2025. The two-day "Russia-China Forum" opened on Monday in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, attracting more than 3,000 participants, including entrepreneurs, government officials, industry experts and scholars from both countries. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People enjoy a square concert during the "Russia-China Forum" in Khabarovsk, Russia, May 20, 2025. The two-day "Russia-China Forum" opened on Monday in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, attracting more than 3,000 participants, including entrepreneurs, government officials, industry experts and scholars from both countries. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A handicraft stall attracts many tourists during the "Russia-China Forum" in Khabarovsk, Russia, May 20, 2025. The two-day "Russia-China Forum" opened on Monday in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, attracting more than 3,000 participants, including entrepreneurs, government officials, industry experts and scholars from both countries. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos in front of the art structure symbolizing the friendship between China and Russia during the "Russia-China Forum" in Khabarovsk, Russia, May 20, 2025. The two-day "Russia-China Forum" opened on Monday in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, attracting more than 3,000 participants, including entrepreneurs, government officials, industry experts and scholars from both countries. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

