China, Hungary pledge closer cooperation on security, economy

Xinhua) 10:16, May 26, 2025

BUDAPEST, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Visiting senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Chen Wenqing met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban here on Friday, as both sides vowed to deepen cooperation on national sovereignty, law enforcement, and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the relationship between China and Hungary has been elevated to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.

At its best in history, the bilateral relationship has broad development prospects, Chen said.

China firmly supports Hungary on its independence and autonomy in exploring a development path that suits its national conditions, and also supports Hungary's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and security and oppose interference from external forces, Chen said.

To implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, Chen said China is willing to work with Hungary to deepen high-level political mutual trust, broaden exchanges and cooperation in fields such as economy and trade, law enforcement and security as well as justice, and ensure the sound business environment for both enterprises and the safety of both peoples and their property.

In such efforts, the two countries will continue to play an exemplary role in the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road as well as in the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, and enhance the steady and long-term development of China-Europe relations.

Orban said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic and successful visit to Hungary last May has laid a solid foundation for the in-depth development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The Hungarian prime minister said the country will continue to deepen cooperation with China in areas including economy and trade, law enforcement and security, and safeguard the common interests of both sides in a bid to bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries.

During the visit, Chen also met respectively with Hungarian Minister of Interior Sandor Pinter and State Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Ors Farkas.

