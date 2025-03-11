Chinese-invested ZettaNet optical cable base opens in Hungary

Photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows a production line at the Zettanet factory in Kisber, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

KISBER, Hungary, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A new milestone in Chinese-Hungarian economic cooperation was celebrated with the grand opening of ZettaNet, a newly established optical cable manufacturing company in Kisber, Hungary on Monday. The investment, backed by Chinese telecommunications giant FiberHome, is expected to enhance Hungary's industrial capabilities and strengthen bilateral economic relations.

"This newly established ZettaNet cable manufacturing base is our first industrial entity invested in and constructed in Europe," said Zeng Jun, Chairman of the Board of FiberHome.

The Hungarian facility aims to leverage FiberHome's expertise in the fiber optic cable industry to establish a high-end optical communication manufacturing hub in Europe. The site will integrate production, technological research and development, and logistics delivery to serve the broader European market, he said.

Judit Bertalan Czunyine, state secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration and Regional Development, emphasized the project's positive impact on the local economy. She noted that the arrival of high-tech investments boosts economic resilience, competitiveness, and diversification, adding that "this project marks another important milestone in this process."

Levente Magyar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, stressed the importance of evaluating the project's impact on the local community. He also pointed out that Hungary's strategic location makes it an attractive destination for Chinese investors and underlined the need for competitive wages to retain skilled labor.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao remarked that the project was completed and put into operation in less than a year. He stated that this achievement not only demonstrated the efficiency and strength of Chinese companies but also reflected the mutual trust, cooperation, and shared vision between China and Hungary.

Officials from Hungary and China attend an opening ceremony of Zettanet factory in Kisber, Hungary, on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

