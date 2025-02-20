China always reliable partner of Hungary: FM

Xinhua) 09:54, February 20, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates that Hungary has always regarded China as an opportunity for development, and China will always be a reliable partner of Hungary, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday.

In today's chaotic world, global governance faces difficulties, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Wang noted that as this month's rotating president of the UN Security Council, China proposes to hold a high-level meeting on "Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance."

He said that China is willing to take the 80th anniversary of the UN foundation as an opportunity to work with the international community to promote true multilateralism and jointly maintain world peace and stability, which is in the interests of all parties and the expectations of the international community.

China appreciates Hungary's rational and objective stance on hot-spot issues, and believes that Hungary will be committed to peace and stability in Europe and play an important and unique role in this regard, said Wang.

Wang also said that no matter how the international situation changes, China will always be a reliable partner of Hungary.

Noting this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union (EU), Wang expressed his belief that Hungary will continue to play a constructive role in the sound and stable development of China-EU relations.

For his part, Szijjarto said Hungary will support and actively participate in the UN meeting, and continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with China.

In a turbulent world, China is actively committed to building international consensus and playing an important leading role in promoting world peace and improving global governance, Szijjarto said, adding that Hungary highly appreciates that.

Hungary cherishes its friendship with China, and is pleased to see that the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges and sound communication and achieved remarkable results in practical cooperation in various fields, he said.

Hungary is willing to work with China to lift bilateral relations to higher levels, said Szijjarto, adding that effective cooperation between Europe and China is in the common interests of all parties, and that Hungary will continue to be committed to promoting the development of EU-China relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)