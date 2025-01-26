Hungarian minister expects Hungary-China ties to be as "fragrant", "enduring" as Tokaji wine

Hungarian Culture and Innovation Minister Balazs Hanko speaks at the Chinese New Year reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, on Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian Culture and Innovation Minister Balazs Hanko on Friday expressed his hopes for Hungary-China relations to be as "fragrant" and "enduring" as Hungarian Tokaji wine.

Hanko shared his wishes at the Chinese New Year reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Budapest.

"For the Year of the Snake, I wish everyone happiness, success, and good health," Hanko told Xinhua at the event, which celebrated the Spring Festival, one of China's most cherished traditional holidays. The gathering underscored the growing partnership between Hungary and China.

Reflecting on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024, Hanko called the past year a milestone in bilateral relations. "We hosted numerous cultural, educational, and research events to commemorate our shared history. In 2025, we aim to expand these efforts with more exhibitions, joint concerts, and initiatives to further deepen our exceptional relationship," he said.

Highlighting the stronger cultural ties between the two countries, Hanko cited the mutual establishment of cultural centers in Budapest and Beijing, noting that they have served as vital platforms for showcasing heritage and encouraging exchange.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao described 2024 as a "golden voyage" in China-Hungary relations, citing deepened political trust and tangible progress in economic, cultural, tourism, and educational cooperation. Looking ahead to 2025, Gong called it "a year of harvest," with key projects nearing completion that will drive Hungary's economic and social development.

The evening featured captivating performances by the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music's Jiangnan Sizhu Orchestra, which played traditional Chinese pieces such as "The Dance of the Golden Snake" and "The Melody of Plum Blossoms." These performances embodied the Spring Festival's spirit of renewal and hope.

