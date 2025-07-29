China's top legislator hails mutual trust, win-win cooperation with Hungary

Xinhua) 08:45, July 29, 2025

BUDAPEST, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji hailed the mutual trust and win-win cooperation between China and Hungary during an official goodwill visit from July 24 to 28.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held separate meetings with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and held talks with Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Laszlo Kover in Budapest during the visit.

When meeting with Sulyok, Zhao conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings, noting that President Xi's successful state visit to Hungary in May 2024, which elevated China-Hungary relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, has opened up broader prospects for friendly cooperation between the two countries.

China is willing to work with Hungary to be good friends with mutual respect and mutual trust, good partners with mutual benefits and win-win results, and good brothers who understand and care for each other, he said.

Zhao said China will join hands with Hungary to promote in-depth alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Hungary's "Eastern Opening" strategy, complete the construction of landmark projects such as the Hungary-Serbia Railway with high quality, and encourages and supports more exchanges between the two countries and local-level in terms of culture, media and youth to promote closer people-to-people ties.

Sulyok, for his part, asked Zhao to convey his sincere greetings to Xi.

He said that Hungary and China have been developing bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and win-win results, which is of great significance and contemporary value.

The Hungarian president said that participating in BRI is of vital importance to Hungary, and the Hungary-Serbia Railway project is a model of major project cooperation between the two sides.

He also voiced hope that both sides will continuously deepen cooperation in areas such as green energy, artificial intelligence, digital economy, as well as humanities, youth and education.

When meeting with Orban, Zhao said that in recent years, China-Hungary relations have achieved leapfrog development and are at their best in history. China appreciates Hungary's adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to continue strengthening mutual support with the Hungarian side, Zhao said.

Zhao said China welcomes more high-quality agricultural and food products from Hungary, and expects Hungary to provide policy support and security guarantees for Chinese enterprises in Hungary.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), Zhao said China hopes and believes that Hungary will continue to play an active role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations.

China will also work with Hungary to promote the cooperation between China and the Central and Eastern European Countries, Zhao said.

Orban said that President Xi's state visit to Hungary last year was a milestone in the history of Hungary-China relations. He said the two countries' long-standing histories and cultures, both featuring independence and autonomy, serve as a solid foundation for their traditional friendship.

He attributed China's rise to its own efforts, noting that to develop friendly cooperation with China is Hungary's strategic choice, which will help Hungary to upgrade technology and explore markets.

During his talks with Kover, Zhao said the NPC is willing to work with the Hungarian National Assembly to advance the implementation of the outcomes of President Xi's visit last year, to contribute to the high-level and high-quality development of China-Hungary relations.

The two sides should strengthen exchanges at all levels of the legislature, and formulate, revise and approve legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation in a timely manner, Zhao said, calling on the two sides to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

For his part, Kover said that a growing China helps promote world peace and development and contributes to building a multipolar world, which is completely in line with Hungary's interests. The National Assembly is willing to work with the NPC to provide firm support for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

