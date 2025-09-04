Chinese vice president meets Armenian prime minister

Xinhua) 08:12, September 04, 2025

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. Pashinyan is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan here on Wednesday.

Pashinyan is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Han said that China is willing to make joint efforts with the Armenian side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, comprehensively advance cooperation in various fields, and continuously push bilateral relations to a new level.

Pashinyan said that Armenia appreciates and supports the Global Governance Initiative, and is willing to take the establishment of a strategic partnership as an opportunity to strengthen practical cooperation with China to better benefit the two peoples.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. Pashinyan is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)