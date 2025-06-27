Chinese FM holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Armenia have always respected and trusted each other, and that China is willing to work with Armenia to carry forward their friendship, consolidate mutual trust, deepen cooperation, contribute to the development and rejuvenation of the two countries, and create more benefits for their peoples.

Wang said China is willing to work with all countries, including Armenia, to practice true multilateralism and safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, as well as the international order based on international law. China is also ready to promote the implementation of the three major global initiatives, and jointly build a community with a shared future for all.

China will, as always, support Armenia in safeguarding its national sovereignty and independence, and in forging a path that is supported by its people and in line with its national conditions, he said, adding that China appreciates Armenia's adherence to the one-China principle and its firm support for China's position on issues concerning its core interests.

Mirzoyan said that Armenia will continue to follow the one-China policy and support China in safeguarding its core interests, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in such fields as connectivity, economy and trade. Armenia is also ready to strengthen coordination with China on international and regional affairs, and to establish a more stable, friendly and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on deepening cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and on issues related to the Israel-Iran conflict.

