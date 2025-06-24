Home>>
Armenia's FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 08:37, June 24, 2025
BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to China from June 24 to 27 at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.
