Chinese, Armenian FMs hold phone talks over 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan over phone.

During the phone conversation, Wang said that China and Armenia are good friends of mutual trust and good partners of sincere cooperation.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, the relations between the two countries have stood the test of changing international situation and always kept to the right direction, with fruitful results achieved, Wang said.

The Chinese side is satisfied with the outcomes of bilateral cooperation and full of confidence in the prospect of bilateral relations, he said.

The two sides should take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to continue to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and push forward the sustained development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

China will, as always, respect Armenia's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and support the development path chosen by the Armenian people in light of their national conditions, Wang said.

China believes that Armenia will continue to firmly support China's position on issues concerning China's core interests, adhere to the one-China policy and oppose any form of "Taiwan independence," Wang said.

China welcomes Armenia's early accession to the Global Development Initiative, Wang added.

Mirzoyan congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and appreciated China's firm support for Armenia's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The Armenian foreign minister stressed that Armenia will continue to pursue the one-China policy and fully support China in safeguarding its core interests.

Armenia attaches great importance to developing relations with China, Mirzoyan said, noting that Armenia is ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in all areas, strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs and push for greater progress in bilateral relations.

