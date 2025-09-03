China's top legislator calls for accelerating building of China-Vietnam community with shared future that carries strategic significance

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), meets with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam in Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 31, 2025.

HANOI, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji has called for accelerating the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance during a visit to the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks when meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam.

During the meeting, he conveyed the cordial greetings of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to To Lam, and extended warm congratulations on the Party and the country's historic achievements over the past 80 years.

Zhao said that under the new circumstances, China is willing to join hands with Vietnam to well implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties. He said that China stands ready to work with Vietnam in line with the overarching goals characterized by "six mores" to deepen the exchange of experience in governance, strengthen the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, cement the friendship between the two peoples, and jointly advance the socialist modernization in their respective countries.

For his part, To Lam asked Zhao to convey his sincere greetings to General Secretary Xi, expressing gratitude for the tremendous assistance provided by China during various periods of Vietnam's revolution and construction.

He said that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, China has achieved remarkable accomplishments in development and become a major driving force for global economic growth.

Noting that Vietnam has always regarded the development of relations with China as an objective need, strategic choice and a top priority, To Lam said the country has always adhered to the one-China policy, and is willing to join hands with China in the great endeavor of building socialism and to jointly usher in the second golden age of Vietnam-China relations.

At the invitation of the CPV Central Committee and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Zhao led a party and government delegation to visit Vietnam, during which he also respectively met with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, held talks with Tran Thanh Man, and attended events marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

When meeting with Luong Cuong, Zhao conveyed Xi's best wishes to him, noting that China and Vietnam should respond to the external uncertainties with socialist strengths, uphold and strengthen the leadership of the Communist Party, firmly support each other's reform and development endeavors, leverage the exemplary role of China-Vietnam mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, jointly combat the countercurrents of unilateralism and protectionism, and safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries.

For his part, Luong Cuong asked Zhao to convey his sincere greetings to Xi, who is also Chinese president. He said that the Vietnamese side is truly pleased about China's continuous development and growth, and is willing to continuously consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, accelerate the implementation of major landmark projects agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries, and promote the traditional friendship between the two countries to take deeper root in the hearts of the people.

When meeting with Pham Minh Chinh, Zhao said that China and Vietnam enjoy deep industrial integration and mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation, with enormous potential for expanding cooperation. He said that China is willing to enhance the alignment of development strategies with Vietnam, enhance cooperation in traditional sectors, strengthen cooperation in emerging fields, and jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system and keep the global industrial and supply chains unobstructed.

For his part, Pham Minh Chinh said the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is currently thriving, noting that Vietnam is willing to promote bilateral economic integration and development under the framework of the BRI, push for new progress in practical cooperation such as railway construction, and make positive contributions to the implementation of the global initiatives proposed by China.

During his talks with Tran Thanh Man, Zhao said that the NPC of China is willing to enhance the level of institutionalized exchanges with the National Assembly of Vietnam, promote mutual learning of legislative and supervisory work experiences, so as to provide legal support for practical cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Tran Thanh Man said that the National Assembly of Vietnam is willing to maintain regular mutual visits and exchanges with the NPC of China, so as to advance the cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies to be increasingly practical and effective.

Zhao and Tran Thanh Man also attended the first session of the joint committee between the legislative bodies, during which the two sides exchanged views on national security legislation and discussed promoting economic, trade, and technological cooperation from the perspective of legislative bodies.

During his visit to Vietnam, Zhao was invited to attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and watched the military parade, mass assembly and grand cultural performances. The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army was invited to participate in the military parade.

