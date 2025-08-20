China's police chief holds video call with Vietnamese counterpart

Xinhua) 10:02, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Tuesday held a video call with Luong Tam Quang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security.

Wang, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that both sides should implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, concentrate on areas such as maintaining political security and combating transnational crimes, enhance communication and cooperation, achieve more practical results, and contribute to the continuous deepening of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the accelerated building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Luong said that Vietnam is willing to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with China to maintain the security and stability of the two countries.

