China's police chief holds video call with Vietnamese counterpart
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Tuesday held a video call with Luong Tam Quang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security.
Wang, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that both sides should implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, concentrate on areas such as maintaining political security and combating transnational crimes, enhance communication and cooperation, achieve more practical results, and contribute to the continuous deepening of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the accelerated building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.
Luong said that Vietnam is willing to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with China to maintain the security and stability of the two countries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM meets Vietnamese deputy PM
- China becomes Vietnam's largest seafood export market in H1
- Transboundary waterfall symbolizes growing ties between China and Vietnam
- Chinese FM calls for advancing China-Vietnam community with shared future
- China-Vietnam freight train cargo volume sees sharp growth in H1
- China, Vietnam hold border meeting on judicial cooperation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.