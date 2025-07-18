China becomes Vietnam's largest seafood export market in H1

Xinhua) 09:32, July 18, 2025

HANOI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China became Vietnam's largest seafood export market in the first half of 2025, with exports reaching 1.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 45 percent year-on-year, according to official data.

According to statistics from Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam's total seafood export revenue in the first six months of 2025 reached 5.16 billion dollars, up 16.9 percent year-on-year.

