Home>>
China becomes Vietnam's largest seafood export market in H1
(Xinhua) 09:32, July 18, 2025
HANOI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China became Vietnam's largest seafood export market in the first half of 2025, with exports reaching 1.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 45 percent year-on-year, according to official data.
According to statistics from Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam's total seafood export revenue in the first six months of 2025 reached 5.16 billion dollars, up 16.9 percent year-on-year.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Transboundary waterfall symbolizes growing ties between China and Vietnam
- Chinese FM calls for advancing China-Vietnam community with shared future
- China-Vietnam freight train cargo volume sees sharp growth in H1
- China, Vietnam hold border meeting on judicial cooperation
- Senior CPC official meets Vietnam's minister of justice
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.