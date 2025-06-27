Senior CPC official meets Vietnam's minister of justice

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Vietnam's Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh in Beijing on Thursday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that it is hoped that both sides will be guided by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries, and enhance exchange and mutual learning in the legal and judicial fields.

He called on the two sides to improve the quality and efficiency of their cooperation on legal services, judicial assistance and the cultivation of legal talent. He urged both to advance strategic coordination, and work to safeguard the development interests of the two countries in an improved manner, with the aim of injecting new impetus into the construction of a strategically significant China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Nguyen Hai Ninh said that he is willing to promote cooperation between the two countries in the legal and judicial fields.

