Fresh Vietnamese leaves add color to traditional Chinese festival

Xinhua) 10:23, May 29, 2025

Workers sort fresh Vietnamese zongzi leaves in Hekou Yao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 22, 2025. (Photo by Ma Yangruiran/Xinhua)

KUNMING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 8.8 tonnes of fresh Vietnamese zongzi leaves have streamed into processing workshops in southwest China's Yunnan Province ahead of this year's Dragon Boat Festival that falls on Saturday.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday celebrated with zongzi, sticky rice dumplings wrapped in leaves, to honor renowned Chinese patriotic poet Qu Yuan, who was also a minister of the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475 BC- 221 BC).

At an agricultural company in Yunnan's Yao Autonomous County of Hekou, workers were sorting, packaging and freezing leaves before shipping them across the country.

"Bamboo and reed leaves from Vietnam are broad and flexible, which makes them perfect for wrapping large zongzi," said Su Jirong, manager of the company.

Su added that this is the first time they are importing Vietnamese zongzi leaves under the "border processing" model, with efficient customs clearance at the port helping maximize the freshness of leaves.

"Border processing" refers to importing goods through border trade and then processing them locally to increase added value.

Under the border trade policy, inhabitants of a border area can trade 8,000 yuan (about 1,113 U.S. dollars) of goods per person daily without incurring any tariffs.

The "border trade + processing" model has not only revitalized cross-border trade but also stimulated the development of supporting industries, bringing more income to border residents, said Han Jinxin, deputy director of the county's border trade service center.

According to estimates, the company is expected to process 200 tonnes of Vietnamese leaves annually.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam. Over the years, the two countries have strengthened economic and trade relations. Bilateral trade has exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars for four consecutive years, reaching 260.65 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.5 percent.

Customs figures showed that over 140,000 tonnes of goods were traded at the border county of Hekou in the first four months of this year, adding 4.14 million yuan of income to 75,000 residents.

The zongzi leaf processing project has created 130 new jobs in the county, allowing residents to earn stable incomes locally without having to migrate in search of work. Notably, annual labor income is expected to rise by approximately 1 million yuan.

"By establishing a year-round production system for both fresh and dried leaves, we've created steady local employment -- revitalizing the industry right at residents' doorsteps," Su added.

